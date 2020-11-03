Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.