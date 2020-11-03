Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.