BT Group’s (BTGOF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

