BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BRT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

