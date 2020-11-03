Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKD stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

