Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is set to issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

