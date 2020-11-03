Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. 140166 lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.65.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 38.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.