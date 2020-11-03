Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Boston Properties stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

