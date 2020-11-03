Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of BAH opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

