Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

