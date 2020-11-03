Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

BKNG stock opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,720.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,673.26. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

