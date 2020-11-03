Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 116.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,720.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,673.26. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

