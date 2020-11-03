Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.