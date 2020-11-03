Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $153,093.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

