BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

