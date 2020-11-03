Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $591.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $609.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.49 and a 200 day moving average of $492.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

