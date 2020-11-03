Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.