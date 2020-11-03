Benchmark Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $165.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

