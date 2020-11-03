Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.28 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.