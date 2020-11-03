Beldex Reaches Market Cap of $84.18 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $785,586.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000102 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.