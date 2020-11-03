Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.72. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,884,000 after buying an additional 342,387 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Belden by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,252 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,961,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Belden by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

