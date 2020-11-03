Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%.

Belden stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.52. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

