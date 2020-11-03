Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 68.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83,845 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

