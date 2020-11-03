Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.75 ($85.59).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €41.81 ($49.18) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of €48.24 and a 200-day moving average of €57.48.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

