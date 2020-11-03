Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.57 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $363.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

