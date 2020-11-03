Barclays Increases Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $298.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average is $215.24. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,411 shares of company stock worth $2,974,850. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $9,616,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

