BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.
NYSE BKU opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.
