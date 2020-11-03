BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

NYSE BKU opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

