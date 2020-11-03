Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

A number of research firms have commented on BLX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

