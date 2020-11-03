Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.
Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.