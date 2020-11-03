Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Shares of BBVA stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.
