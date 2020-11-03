Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,104 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

