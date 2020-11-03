Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.
