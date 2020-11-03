B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.