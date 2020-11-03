B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 62,981 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

