Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.47.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

