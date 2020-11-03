Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.14. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third party brokers, as well as offers financial planning services.

