Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 442.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 232,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 230,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

