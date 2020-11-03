Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

