Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) PT Lowered to $46.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATCO. ValuEngine lowered Atlas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.