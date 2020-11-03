Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

