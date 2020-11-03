Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATASY. ValuEngine raised Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

