ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to $51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACLLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

ATCO stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

