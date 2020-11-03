Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

Shares of ARE opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.02 million and a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.44. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$19.32.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

