Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L)’s (ABF) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) to a sector performer rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,527.71 ($33.02).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,713.50 ($22.39) on Monday. Associated British Foods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,830.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

