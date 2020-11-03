Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

AWH stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 323.40% and a negative return on equity of 177.99%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

