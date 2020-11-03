ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.27 on Friday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $1,225,410.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,440,219.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,207. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

