Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.