Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of ANET opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

