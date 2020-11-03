Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.80.

NYSE ANET opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

