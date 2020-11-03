Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) versus Parnell Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:PARNF) Head to Head Comparison

Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parnell Pharmaceuticals $14.67 million 0.15 -$17.73 million N/A N/A Arcus Biosciences $15.00 million 91.00 -$84.71 million ($1.93) -10.90

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcus Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arcus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.07%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Arcus Biosciences -745.18% -49.11% -41.49%

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for improving cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product aids in the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also operates mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy. It is also developing AB154, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with Zimberelimab and AB928; and AB680, small-molecule CD73 inhibitor is in a Phase 1/1b study for the treatment of first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate Zimberelimab; and license agreements with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Abmuno Therapeutics LLC, and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hayward, California.

