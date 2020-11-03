Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FUV stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $8.89.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcimoto
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.
