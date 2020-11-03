Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

