Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.72.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

